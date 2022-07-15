One Tank Trips: Bert Grimm Tattoo Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bert Grimm was born in 1900, and his love for tattooing began at the young age of 12.

By 16, he had joined a circus, opened up his own tattoo shop in Chicago and began working in the Wild West show.

Grimm honed his skills, leading him to massive popularity and eventually opening up shops in multiple states. His unique style caught the attention of many, including well-known names like Bonnie and Clyde, Pretty Boy Floyd and Ed Hardy.

His career lasted over 70 years, and his work solidified him as one of the "greats."

Although Bert Grimm passed away in 1985, his great-grandson Wes Grimm is making sure his legacy lives on.

At the Bert Grimm Tattoo Museum , you will find hundreds of artifacts, pictures and memorabilia that tell the story of Bert Grimm and the culture of tattoos. You can even get a tattoo inside the museum or walk up the street to the "world-famous" Grimm Tattoo shop.