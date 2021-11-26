One Tank Trips: Christmas in the Park

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Jackson County's 34th annual Christmas in the Park is officially underway!

For those who have never been, it can be described as an animated winter wonderland display.

As you drive through the park you notice some Christmas staples and fun nods to our area.

Christmas in the Park first started back in September of 1987, when Jackson County was challenged with creating and building a holiday display.

Since then, it has grown from 35 displays to 175 animated displays and from 100 thousand lights to over one million lights.

This free, 5 mile, holiday light display is Jackson County's gift to the community and is open, seven days a week.