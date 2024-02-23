One Tank Trips | Daisha tastes Kolaches and Coffee

Kolaches And Coffee aims to introduce authentic, natural and genuine products that showcase Czech and Slovak pastry from the 17th century.

You can find 10 different breakfast and lunch options, filled with organic jam and other natural ingredients.

The Kolach has transformed over the years but at Kolaches and Coffee you will taste a family recipe that has been passed on through generations.

The key ingredient here at Kolaches And Coffee is love.

Those who visit can enjoy coffee made from coffee beans that are grown in the Columbian mountains.