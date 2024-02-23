Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One Tank Trips | Daisha tastes Kolaches and Coffee

Kolaches And Coffee aims to introduce authentic, natural, and genuine products that showcase the 17th centuries old Czech and Slovak pastry.
One Tank Kolaches and Coffee
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lauren Leslie/KSHB
Kolaches and Coffee
One Tank Kolaches and Coffee
kolaches and coffee
kolaches and coffee
kolaches and coffee
Posted at 5:00 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 06:00:08-05

Kolaches And Coffee aims to introduce authentic, natural and genuine products that showcase Czech and Slovak pastry from the 17th century.

You can find 10 different breakfast and lunch options, filled with organic jam and other natural ingredients.

The Kolach has transformed over the years but at Kolaches and Coffee you will taste a family recipe that has been passed on through generations.

The key ingredient here at Kolaches And Coffee is love.

Those who visit can enjoy coffee made from coffee beans that are grown in the Columbian mountains.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone