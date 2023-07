Prospero's Bookstore is housed inside of a building that was built in 1890.

The first 20 years the building served as a grocery store and then a hardware store for the next 90 years.

In 1977, Prospero's was born and those who visit will experience three floors filled with stories, both literally and figuratively.

They have 70 different book categories, 50,000 titles of books, CDs, film, vinyls and oddities.

You can buy and sell your books as long as they are in good condition.