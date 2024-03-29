One Tank Trips | Daisha visits Elixir, Kansas City Museum's improved soda fountain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A drug store in Modena, Missouri, owned by the Kirby family served as a soda fountain and social hub, but ended up closing in the early 1970's.

The Kirby family donated the contents of the drugstore to the Kansas City Museum, which allowed them to open the "1910 Drug Store and Soda Fountain" exhibit in the early 80's.

It was located downstairs and served as an interactive exhibit including a working soda fountain and served phosphates and ice cream. When the museum started early renovations, the soda fountain closed.

Present day, you'll find the new and improved soda fountain called Elixir. The museum partnered with local restaurants and coffee shops to create a menu that is authentic to Kansas City and its history.

