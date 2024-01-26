One Tank Trips | Daisha visits Lemonality in Liberty, Missouri

Lemonality aims to be your one stop shop for all things home, paper and gifts. There are two locations, one in downtown Liberty and another in downtown Lee's Summit.

Clothing, candles, dog treats, tea towels and wrapping paper are just some of the items you can find at Lemonality.

Owner Tawni Jedwski wanted to create a shop that offers fun and unique things that can't be found at just any store. Jedwski's favorite part about owning Lemonality is getting to pick out all of the fun items!

