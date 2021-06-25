One Tank Trips: Des Moines, Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 41 Action News One Tank Trip crew hit the road to Des Moines, Iowa, to explore some of the city's top attractions.

The John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park was founded in September of 2009 by local philanthropist John and Mary Pappajohn.

There are currently 31 sculptures in the park done by 25 of the world's most celebrated artists.

The 4.4 acre park has guided tours as well as audio tours for those who want to learn more about the works of art. It's open from sunrise to midnight.

Tourists also head to Des Moines for Fong's Pizza.

Established on Jan. 26 2009, Fong's Pizza is located inside a building that was once the oldest existing restaurant in the area.

Owners decided to keep the same decor and became inspired to create an Asian food, pizza fusion establishment.

Items like ramen noodle pizza, crab rangoon pizza, kung pao and orange chicken pizza, along with several other unique combinations can be found at Fong's.

The newest installation in the downtown Des Moines metro is the Lauridsen Skatepark.

The park opened in May 2021 and is said to be the largest open skate park in the nation at 88,000 square feet.

Lauridsen Skatepark is located right next to the Des Moines river and visitors will be able to access the Olympic caliber park and street courses.