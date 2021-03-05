One Tank Trips: experiencing gaming like never before at FlipSwitch VR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FlipSwitch VR in Kansas City, Missouri, allows people to play different games in virtual reality with friends and family.

Father and son, Jim & Jamie Mahoney, created FlipSwitch VR out of their shared love for gaming and the virtual reality experience.

The two recognized that KCMO didn't offer many opportunities for virtual reality gaming, so they decided to bring this free-roam adventure to the region.

At FlipSwitch VR people can play a wide range of games from pirates to zombies, puzzles and escape games. FlipSwitch VR offers something for everyone no matter their experience level.