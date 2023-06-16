ONE TANK TRIPS: Green Meadows Alpaca Ranch

Green Meadows Alpaca Ranch is family owned and operated and offers educational and engaging opportunities for the community.

Their Paca Picnic Tour starts with visiting the goats and sheep. You can feed them and learn all about them and their rescue stories.

After that, you make your way to the alpacas where you can feed, pet and learn fun facts about them.

Visitors will see all sorts of animals from chickens, dogs to llamas and more on the ranch.

Visitors are allowed bring their own picnic lunch and through the experience, you will be able to sit with the alpacas too.

The ranch also have a fireplace to sit around as well.

Green Meadows Alpaca Ranch also offers farm stays where visitors can book a quiet getaway on the ranch to be around the animals

and nature.




