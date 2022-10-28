One Tank Trips: Halloween mash-up

Elms Hotel

The history of the Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs dates back to the 1880s. Surprisingly, it's still standing after burning down not once but twice.

Though there are many stories that have come out of the centuries-old hotel, the most bone-chilling are those of the ghosts and spirits that are said to still roam the halls .

Belvoir Winery

Belvoir Winery used to serve as an orphanage and a nursing home. Now, it is considered to be one of the most haunted locations in the Midwest.

Pythian Castle

The Pythian Castle was built in 1913 by the Knights of Pythias .

The castle hosts history tours, ghost tours, murder mystery dinners and even weddings.

Glore Psychiatric

Explore the 145-year history of the Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri.

As you tour the museum , you'll find artifacts such as medical equipment, old staff uniforms, photographs, and artwork and writing created by the patients.