One Tank Trips: Paranormal Investigation at Belvoir Winery

LIBERTY, Mo. — Belvoir Winery used to serve as an orphanage and a nursing home. Now, it is considered to be one of the most haunted locations in the Midwest.

That is why the Liberty winery began paranormal investigations and turned them into a public event.

During the five-hour investigation, you will visit five locations - the cemetery, orphanage, hospital, retirement home and bunkers.

As you arrive, you will be split into groups and lead by professional paranormal research investigators.

Each group will be equipped with gear that could help detect any paranormal activity within the area.

As you walk through the night to your location, the tour starts with a bit of history, and you have the opportunity to explore with your own flashlights, video cameras and any other tools you may want to bring.

The professional investigators will then explain each of the tools and how they work. Your group can then decide how you would like to investigate and then you wait to see if you experience anything.

The investigations for 2021 are all sold out, so you will have to wait until next year to book.

