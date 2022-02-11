One Tank Trips: Hit the ice at Learn to Skate KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Winter Olympics have inspired you to try something new, like ice skating, you can take a class or lessons in order to become better and develop new skills.

You can hit the ice at Line Creek Community Center and learn all of the basics at Learn to Skate KC.

There are several knowledgeable instructors who can help you learn the basics of ice skating.

There are classes for children and there are adult classes as well.

Each session is seven weeks long.

During your lesson, you will learn how to stop, turn, balance, glide and more.

For more information or to sign up for classes, visit the Learn to Skate KC website.