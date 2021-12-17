One Tank Trips: Holiday fun at Union Station and Crown Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To get into the Christmas spirit, the One Tank Trips crew made a few stops throughout Kansas City that offer holiday themed activities.

The first stop was Holiday Reflections at Union Station .

The walk through a holiday village features miles of garland, thousands of lights, over 50 trees and animated elements.

New this year they have four 3D window displays to walk through and new singing and dancing penguins and reindeer.

Holiday Reflections will remain open until Dec. 27.

The next stop was the Planetarium at Union Station where they have two holiday themed shows.

New this year is their Stars of Faith show where they discuss the ways astronomy connects to faith and religions throughout the world.

They are also showing the Laser Holiday Magic show, which is a 40-minute laser light show and musical.

Both shows are being offered until Jan. 2.

The last stop was ice skating at Crown Center's Ice Terrace , which is now in its 49th season.

They offer ice skating lessons and offer private parties, and will stay open until March 2022.