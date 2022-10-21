ONE TANK TRIPS: Hotel Josephine

HOLTON, Kan. — Hotel Josephine was built in 1889 by a man named A.D. Walker. He named it after his daughter, Josephine, who was four months old when it first opened.

Josephine graduated from Holton High School and later from the University of Kansas.

Hotel Josephine was in continuous operation longer than any hotel west of the Mississippi until it closed in December 2010. The following year, the hotel was purchased and reopened by the Chiles family.

In 2020, Sara Fox purchased and revamped the hotel to make it into what you see today.

The building is said to be haunted, so they host a number of events for the public to come and experience for themselves.

At Hotel Josephine, you can take part in ghost hunting, candlelight tours, murder mystery dinners and escaping from Michael Myers. They also host other themed events throughout the year.