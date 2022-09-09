Watch Now
One Tank Trips: Jacomo Sailing Club

Jacomo Sailing Club aims to improve the community by promoting sailing and education.
Daisha Jones, KSHB
Posted at 5:00 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 06:00:39-04

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Jacomo Sailing Club was created in 1958; a year before Lake Jacomo was complete. The club offers classes, races and events for all to enjoy.

When the original founders learned there was going to be a lake, they met at Kelly's in Westport and created a sailing club.

Now, members are carrying out the vision by promoting sailing within the community in order to make it a better place.

There are three major legs of the club; racing, a training program and an adaptive program where they work with and teach adaptive students how to sail.

Jacomo Sailing Club is a volunteer club so they are always looking for volunteers to help and get involved.

