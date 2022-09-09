One Tank Trips: Jacomo Sailing Club

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Jacomo Sailing Club was created in 1958; a year before Lake Jacomo was complete. The club offers classes, races and events for all to enjoy.

When the original founders learned there was going to be a lake, they met at Kelly's in Westport and created a sailing club.

Now, members are carrying out the vision by promoting sailing within the community in order to make it a better place.

There are three major legs of the club; racing, a training program and an adaptive program where they work with and teach adaptive students how to sail.