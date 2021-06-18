One Tank Trips: Louisburg Cider Mill

LOUISBURG, Kan. — Louisburg Cider Mill started as a small roadside cider stand and has evolved into a wholesale manufacturing, retail and event space operation that offers products and fun for the entire family.

The cider mill has been in operation since 1977, specializing in making ciders and donuts.

The donuts are made from the original recipe and are whipped up fresh every day, seven days a week.

They have since expanded and now have a store that sells a lot of different items that the business makes.

You can find fruit butter, jams and jellies, and they also have Lost Trail Soda, which is a brand of craft sodas that Louisburg Cider Mill makes in-house.

In the fall, their 80-acre family farm opens and they have different events and you-pick options.

