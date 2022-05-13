One Tank Trips: MacCheesy

JOPLIN, Mo. — MacCheesy is a deluxe mac and cheese shop that offers a variety of mac and cheese combinations and more.

From chicken bacon ranch to Frito chili and grilled cheese stuffed with mac and cheese, there is no shortage of cheesy goodness for those who visit.

A husband and wife duo opened up shop in 2017 after wanting to create a one-stop-shop for one of America's favorite comfort foods.

The mac is created in a cast iron skillet and made fresh to order.

They also offer sweet treats like milkshakes and skillet cookies.

The concept and flavors have gained so much popularity that they are now offering franchise opportunities in hopes to expand their brand.

Recently, MacCheesy went viral online after creating a mac and cheese milkshake as an April Fools joke.

With over 6 million views on TikTok, MacCheesy has had requests come in from all around for the shake.

Our One Tank Trips crew got an exclusive taste test.

Now, owners thinking about adding the mac and cheese shake to their menu.

For now, the shake is not available for purchase, but you can try their extensive menu seven days a week.

For more information, visit the restaurant website.