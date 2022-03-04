One Tank Trips: Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm

OLATHE, Kan. — Take a look at what life was like back in the 1860s when it comes to farming, life on the Kansas frontier and stagecoach travel.

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm Historic Site is the only working stagecoach stop left on the Santa Fe Trail.

There are several different options when it comes to their daily activities and seasonal events.

When you arrive, you'll notice farm animals, living history displays and characters, as well as different parts of the farm available to tour.

The living history program is offered Saturdays in April, May, September and October and daily on Wednesdays through Saturdays from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

There are also opportunities for you to catch a ride in their reproduction “Concord” style of coach or their original “mudwagon” style of a stagecoach.

For more information, click visit the farm's website.

