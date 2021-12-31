One Tank Trips: Money Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Located inside the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is the Money Museum, where you can see how the Bank processes millions of dollars in currency each day, lift a real gold bar, view the historic Harry S. Truman coin collection and enjoy interactive exhibits.

The Federal Reserve system started in 1913. All paper money that is in circulation is a Federal Reserve note.

While they aren't responsible for printing the notes, they are in charge of putting them into circulation, making the federal reserve the issuer.

When you visit, you will be greeted by a coin collection that contains over 450 historic coins and is divided up by the president.

It also holds a rare coin named the 1907 Double Eagle, which was made under Roosevelt's administration and would have been worth $20.

As you make your way through the museum you will notice a real gold bar that weighs around 27 pounds that you can try to lift.

There are also interactive exhibits that promote saving and budgeting.

You will also get to see inside the vault and cash processing area and take home a bag of shredded money.

For more information, visit the museum website.