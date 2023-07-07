One Tank Trips: Peace Pavilion

Peace Pavilion is an interactive museum that is focused on peace-building techniques to help children and youth.

There are four different themed rooms: "Peace for Me," "Peace for Us," "Peace for Everyone" and "Peace for the Planet."

Through Peace for Me, kids can learn all about how to have peace within themselves. Nutrition, emotions, stress management and resilience are some of the key points made in this room.

Peace for Us teaches kids about things you can do to get along with others.

Peace for Everyone teaches kids about different cultures and how we can cultivate peace within the world.

Peace for the Planet teaches kids how to take care of our planet with lessons on recycling, reusing and more.

