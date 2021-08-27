One Tank Trips: Public Glassworks Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Public Glassworks Kansas City teaches you everything you need to know about lampworking.

Lampworking is a type of glasswork in which a torch or lamp is used to melt glass.

Once it's in a molten state, the glass is formed by shaping it with tools or hand movements.

Sara LaGrand and her husband turned the lower level of their home into a glass studio back in 2013.

The husband and wife duo decided to bring their love of the art to the Kansas City area and not only sell their work, but they offer classes for others to learn the craft.

With glass imported from Italy and individual stations set up, beginners and masters alike can try their hand.

Public Glassworks Kansas City teaches beginner classes that cost $75 dollars per person for three hours.

Throughout the course, you will make seven or eight glass beads.

They also offer a beginner's marble class where you'll make around five marbles in the three-hour time frame.

For more information and to sign up, visit the website.