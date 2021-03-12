One Tank Trips: Screenland Armour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Screenland Armour is the oldest operating theater in Kansas City, opening back in 1928 as a single-screen theater showing silent films.

The original theater currently seats 250 people and there are three other theaters within the building.

Screenland is offering private rentals so that you can watch whatever you want with a group of your choice.

Prices for the private rental start at $100 dollars for 10 people.

Screenland also offers online movie rentals, curbside popcorn and they have an online film club where you can participate in trivia, watch parties and more.

They will also be rolling out their outdoor movie experience in May on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information and to view what movies are now showing, visit their website.