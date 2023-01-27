One Tank Trips: Shodan Solutions

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Shodan Solutions aims to provide skills that enable greater levels of achievement, maximize productivity and build stronger wellness.

You can learn to become more relaxed by taking classes at Shodan Solutions .

Offerings are broken up depending on what area you want to work on.

For athletes, they teach ways to perform better in high-stress situations, manage mental health and use mobility techniques.

For the workplace, you can learn how to apply healthy strategies for mental wellness and resilience.



Traditional martial arts focus on Aikido and women's self-defense along with workplace situational awareness.

Owner and director Bill Witthar has studied, trained and been involved in martial arts, athletics and sports psychology for over 30 years. He currently holds the rank of 4th Degree Black Belt.