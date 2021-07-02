One Tank Trips: Sweet Streams Lavender

BUCYRUS, Kan. — Sweet Streams Lavender is a family farm that grows lavender, trees, herbs, wildflowers and raises bees.

The business started in 2015 and their inspiration came from their love for lavender.

They have a little over an acre planted out in lavender with about 4,500 plants, and by the end of the season, they will have up to 8,000 lavender plants.

Sweet Streams offers private tours, yoga and photography sessions, dinners and private events.

They make and sell products made from their lavender such as candles, tea, lotions, simple syrups and more.

Sweet Streams is part of the Overland Park farmers market this year, so you have an opportunity to stop by and grab some of their products there as well.

For more information, visit the farm's website.