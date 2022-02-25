One Tank Trips: The Museum at Prairiefire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Museum at Prairiefire is a natural history museum where you can take part in hands-on, interactive discovery.

When you visit, you can expect to learn all about natural history, science, culture, art and the state of Kansas.

On the first floor is the Great Hall, where you can look at fossils, learn about the history of the T-rex and its ties to Kansas and take part in an AR experience making your own dinosaur.

Coming soon will be the main exhibit called "Kansas Revealed," which takes a deep dive into Kansas' natural history.

Upstairs, you will find the discovery room which has six different sections of hands-on science.

There is paleontology, anthropology, invertebrate zoology, field biology, geology and astronomy.

They also have animal encounters, scheduled events and more.

Visit the museum website to book your visit.