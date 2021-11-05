Watch
One Tank Trips: Three T Baker's

Decorate Fall themed cookies at Three T Baker's
Daisha Jones, KSHB
Posted at 5:00 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 06:01:02-04

OLATHE, Kan. — Rebecca Liotta started her baking journey five years ago and draws inspiration from her children.

The self-taught baker and business owner created a one-stop-shop for baking supplies, cookies and treats, as well as parties and events.

Three T Baker's is known for its cookie cutter-wall that is filled with different options, as well as a massive supply of sprinkles.

If they don't have the cookie cutter shape you're looking for, they have a 3D printer to make the shape you want.

For those who want to learn a thing or two, they offer both in-person and online classes.

Each class is two hours and you get to decorate four cookies.

Three T Baker's sells their treats each day at their shop but also offers catering options and other custom orders.

