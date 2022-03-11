One Tank Trips: Upside Bungee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Upside Bungee is the first of its kind in Kansas City.

This new workout trend uses resistance training mixed with cardio, dance, yoga and Pilates.

All of the different elements are done using waist-worn harnesses, making it low impact.

The workout aims to be playful and controlled, making it doable for almost all ages.

When you walk into Upside Bungee you will see the open area for their bungee classes and aerial hammock yoga classes.

There are multiple rig points that are interchangeable so that they can put either a bungee or hammock.

The rigs are weight specific and they offer a variety to accommodate most everyone.

Upside Bungee also offers yoga classes and dance classes.

One bungee, hammock or dance class costs $20 and one yoga pass is $10.

They have different packages available and offer classes all throughout the week. Visit their website to view their class schedule.