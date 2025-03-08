KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas unveiled another portion of its Vision Zero plan to reduce deadly traffic crashes.

One traffic death this year in KCK: Can Vision Zero plan work?

The latest part of the plan was unveiled about a week after KCK’s first traffic fatality of 2025. A pedestrian was hit by a car and died on Feb. 28 in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Ernest Jones, KCK resident

“I did hear about that. It was a sad situation,” said Ernest Jones, who works in the neighborhood where the fatal crash occurred.

Another neighborhood resident, Nicholas Payton, hadn’t heard about the crash, but he is familiar with the area’s issues.

He experienced a near-fatal accident on his property in 2018.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Nicholas Payton, KCK resident

“Somebody lost control and missed that tree right in my yard and took out my garage and two of my cars,” Payton said. “They need to add speed bumps because people drive excessively fast, and it’s not safe for kids to walk around here.”

Payton says he doesn’t let his kids wander in the neighborhood for a reason.

“People drive so fast, you're not able to react,” he said.

Ernest Jones works a block away from Payton’s home.

Jones helps elderly residents each week who live in the neighborhood.

“We look out for each other and everything,” Jones said.

But there’s only so much neighbors can do before they start looking to the city for help.

“We can't address everything all at once, but if we know where our biggest problems are, we can start there,” said Alyssa Marcy, a long-range planner for the Unified Government.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Alyssa Marcy, long range planner for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County & Kansas City, Kansas

Marcy says Vision Zero was officially launched in Wyandotte County in January but is a part of a years-long process of implementing a Complete Streets Ordinance in 2020.

“The fact that we have the highest rate of traffic fatalities, mainly with pedestrians and cyclists, is problematic, and I think we can all agree on the fact we deserve to be safe when we’re traveling,” Marcy said.

The UG is encouraging people who live, work, and play in Wyandotte County to use the new interactive map to identify problem areas so they can see if driver or pedestrian feedback aligns with data that already exists.

“It’s a way that we could really dedicate federal funding, specifically to look at our roadway networks and figure out where are our most dangerous intersections and streets, and then from there, how do we make a plan to address those,” Marcy said.

Some key issues people identified included a lack of sidewalks, speeding, and no crosswalks.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Student walking home from school walks in grass near 42nd and Lloyd in KCK because of lack of sidewalks.

“Being able to maintain those roads and keep them safe for everyone is very, very expensive,” Marcy said.

Currently, it comes at no cost to taxpayers as long as federal funding remains available.

The UG received a $1.2 million planning grant through the Federal Highway Administration’s Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grant program.

Since the $1.2 million can only be spent on planning, the UG must apply again for actual construction dollars to implement the changes to the streets.

“It’s actually our urban core that’s experiencing the most from these safety concerns,” Marcy said. “So there’s another equity issue there, and I would argue that’s an opportunity to say, we need to continue investing and re-investing in our urban core.”

Marcy says applying for that funding likely won’t happen until 2026.

Jones agrees the urban core needs to be addressed. He lives near 17th Street and Quindaro Boulevard.

“Oh, it's horrible,” Jones said. “It really is. That ain’t nothing but a speedway. They fly up and down the street doing donuts.”

Jones says an increased and consistent police presence could help with speeding issues.

Payton agrees and also has ideas of his own.

“Maybe adding speed bumps, if they can, and sidewalks,” Payton said.

They’re open to any solution, as long as it comes fast.

“If the public gets together and sticks together, we’ll make this world a better place,” Jones said.