Online retailers, birth control providers see spike in emergency contraceptives following elections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Online retailers and birth control providers have seen a spike in sales for emergency contraceptives following President-Elect Donald Trump's reelection.

"We just had a vote in Missouri,” said Emily Wales, the president/CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. “We just decided to reestablish abortion access and now there is a potential threat looming of something like a national abortion ban."

La'Nita Brooks Emily Wales, President/CEO Planned Parenthood Great Plains

Planned Parenthood reported appointments for birth control implants increased 350% the day after elections. Vasectomy appointments increased by 1,200%. The nonprofit has also received an influx of calls inquiring about birth control options.

"Not only have we seen an increase in emergency contraceptives, but we also have more patients booking appointments for long-acting reversible contraceptives," said Wales. “Things like IUDs or Nexplanon implants. And patients generally want alternative forms of contraception because they provide longer-term planning."

Retailers are seeing a similar spike. Wisp, a sexual and reproductive telehealth company, said as of November 6th, emergency contraception sales were up almost 1,000%.

“Wisp has seen a massive spike in demand for emergency contraception, birth control and medication abortion since the results of this year's presidential election,” said Monica Cepak, CEO of Wisp. “In the wake of this, many women are stockpiling these medications.”

Courtesy of Wisp Wisp products

Birth control sales are also up. They say they saw a similar trend following the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

“Once again, Wisp is uniquely positioned to be able to step into situations like this and really drive forward its mission of democratizing reproductive health,” said Cepak.

Trump's stance on reproductive rights has varied. During the final months of the campaign, he said abortion rights should be left up to the states. But according to NBC News, in March, he suggested he would be open to supporting a ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Healthcare providers say if you have concerns, speak with your doctor now.

“There are absolutely conversations happening even in a state like Missouri where we just passed a constitutional change to protect abortion, about the potential of a national abortion band,” said Wales. “How it would impact patients in states where there is abortion, and of course there is a lot of really concerning rhetoric including from local politicians about wanting to interfere with democracy. And historically the legislature has not been a friend when it comes to reproductive autonomy or birth control options. So, I think our patients are understandably concerned.”

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

—