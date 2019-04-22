KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During Wayside Waifs’ Adaptathon event, 203 pets found a new home.

Every dog but one had new forever homes.

Kenny, a 2-year-old mixed breed described as “fun, happy, human-loving” and “energetic,” was the only adoptable dog left in the shelter.

Social media users couldn’t believe he didn’t find a family, many pleading with the internet, “Somebody please adopt him!”

Friday night, someone finally did.

Wayside Waifs said Monday a woman met Kenny with her friends and family and carefully thought about the adoption before even stepping foot in the shelter.

Adoption counselors at Wayside Waifs helped her understand Kenny’s needs, such as how to provide the mental and physical activity, and the necessity of being the only dog in the home.

Kenny came to Wayside Waifs earlier in April from a overcrowded shelter.

After the Adaptathon, while he waited to find his perfect match, Kenny was treated to an outpouring of love and attention. He got gifts such as home-cooked brunch, ice cream, other treats and outings to a lake and a pet store.

Wayside Waifs said since the Adaptathon, the shelter has filled back up. Click here to see adoptable animals.

