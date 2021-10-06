Operation Breakthrough awarded $500K gift as nonprofit celebrates 50th anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Operation Breakthrough celebrates 50 years of serving the Kansas City area community, the nonprofit received a gift that will allow it to continue its mission.

The Planned Approach Inc . partnered with Buckingham Strategic Wealth for a $500,000 gift to Operation Breakthrough.

According to the nonprofit, the endowment gift "will help ensure the next 50 years are on solid financial ground."

Operation Breakthrough was first founded in 1971 with a mission to provide a "safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty and empowers their families through advocacy, financial assistance and education."

It was founded by Sister Corita Bussanmas, who died in March , along with Sister Berta Sailer.

"This gift is a true testament to the dedication of Sisters Berta and Corita, and to the work of Operation Breakthrough," Mary Esselman, CEO of Operation Breakthrough said in a news release. "We are grateful to The Planned Approach, Stephanie and Kelly for their years of support and growing their dedication through this historic gift. We also want to express our appreciation to Buckingham and Focus for their generosity."

