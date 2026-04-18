Organized volunteer efforts in Hillsdale pausing for the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office announced organized volunteer efforts handling storm cleanup in Hillsdale will take a pause for the weekend.

The Hillsdale Lake area was struck by an EF2 tornado Monday, destroying homes, flipping vehicles and downing power lines.

Lauren Schwentker/KSHB Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.

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While organized cleanup is paused, individuals who wish to offer help to residents are still welcome to come to the area, per a social media post from the sheriff's office.

Deputies assigned to the area to provide security will still be present.

"As we’ve said throughout this week, we are in this together. We remain committed to supporting and standing with our community," the sheriff's office said.

Community needs will be reassessed Monday to make sure Hillsdale continues to receive support.

The sheriff's office encouraged residents impacted by the storms to fill out a damage assessment survey. There is also a needs assessment survey created by the Miami County Health Department, Emergency Management and the sheriff's office to help the agencies deal with specific needs.

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