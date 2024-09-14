Osawatomie gets funding for a new water treatment plant

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — The Osawatomie, Kan., City Council voted unanimously Thursday to accept $48 million in federal loan and grant funding to build a new, much-needed water treatment plant.

Discussions on a new water treatment facility began in 2021.

“I can’t say this deal will be here next year,” Austin Masters, USDA Rural Development told Osowatomie City Council members. “I believe this could be the best deal we can guarantee right now.”

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 Austin Masters, USDA Rural Development presents loan and grant agreement ahead of Thursday night's City of Osawatomie Council vote.

Osawatomie City Manager Bret Glendening told KSHB 41 that $30 million will fund construction of the new plant and the remaining $18 million will replace 75% of the city's distribution lines.

“I believe this will set the course for the next 50 years,” Glendening told the city council.

The city is obligated to pay back $30 million in loans over 40 years to USDA Rural Development.

“The decision the council made at the meeting is a testament to the council’s dedication to the community,” Glendening said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 City of Osawatomie City Manager Bret Glendening

In a three-year period, city leaders looked at numerous options to supply municipal water.

Leaders considered joining the Marais Des Cygnes PUA, which supplies water to northern Miami County municipalities. They also considered connecting to Rural Water District #2.

Glendening wrote an official recommendation provided in the council agenda packet that stated it would cost the city between $5-7 million to build a water main to RWD #2 with additional storage at Hillsdale Lake.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 KSHB 41 Reporter Ryan Gamboa discusses the process of purifying water in the City of Osawatomie Water Treatment Facility. The current facility was built in 1939.

“The City of Osawatomie is a huge contributor of water to Miami county, serving rural water districts and farmers who use our water station for their animals," Glendening said.

Water rates will increase over the course of the 40-year loan agreement. The increases will start in January 2025.

“We were going to be forced to raise water rates, whether we purchase water or built a new facility,” Glendening explained. “Now we have more control within our local government to monitor those rates without working through another entity.”

The Osawatomie Water Treatment Facility project is expected to begin construction once engineers can submit a secure bid and plan.

Mayor Nick Hampson signed award documents on Thursday. The work is expected to last five years.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Much of the City of Osawatomie Water Treatment Facility is operated manually. Water Services Director, Andrew Burkhart working in the distribution pump basement.

“We care about what we do," Glendening said. "We care about our community. We’re passionate to make it a better place than what we found it. That should be everybody’s goal in public service.”

Osawatomie Water Services Director, Andrew Burkhart was recognized at Thursday night's council meeting placing first in Environmental Excellence – Kansas Section - by the American Water Works Association.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Andrew Burkhart, City of Osawatomie Water Services Director

Osawatomie’s current water treatment facility was built in 1939.

Many of its primary functions are operated manually and to the operator’s discretion.

