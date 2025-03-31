Osawatomie State Hospital staff plagued by harassment and fear culture

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan.

In December last year, the Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit released a report citing safety and security at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

The Kansas state psychiatric hospital has a rich history in rural Miami County, Kansas as a local economy driver.

RELATED | Rural Revival | Osawatomie State Hospital's economic influence on small-town Kansas

KSHB 41 also reported on issues surrounding staff retention and the facility's physical security.

RELATED | Safety concerns lead to high staff turnover at Osawatomie State Hospital

RELATED | Addressing safety and security at the Osawatomie State Psychiatric Hospital

Legislative auditors reporting issues around workplace culture.

"Someone has to care, and if it has to be me, then it has to be me," says Katie Jackson, a former Mental Health Technician at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Katie Jackson

Jackson spent a decade caring for psychiatric patients and worked in the sexual predator unit, MiCo House at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

"The people in there were the easiest to work with," Jackson said. "The actual mental health patients at Osawatomie were harder, because you walk in there and they don't want to be there."

Jackson says, the job can be dangerous. Patients can take aggression out on staff. She's witnessed staff get severely beaten or left with broken bones.

What was just as dangerous, she says, was the workplace environment.

Legislative auditors reported, hospital management is not adequately promoting a culture that prioritizes safety, including there are no clear standards for environment and culture in regulation, statute, federal code, or best practices.

Dale Messing/KSHB Osawatomie State Hospital

Auditors reviewed small staff complaint samples reported to hospital management.

It was reported management did not take disciplinary action on several accounts, including when a supervisor failed to respond appropriately to misconduct reports that involved sexual harassment.

Auditors reviewed another case where a supervisor threw a welcome back party for an employee who was on leave for sexual harassment, and was planning a similar party for another employee on leave for the same.

It was reported staff is not held accountable and may engage in favoritism.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Eric Blatt, former State Hospital Employee who spoke out on issues surrounding the legislative audit.

"Definitely," Jackson said. "It's the culture that they've built out there. It is sad."

To look further into issues at the Osawatomie State Hospital, KSHB 41 submitted a Kansas Open Records request to review the full audit.

Documents obtained by KSHB 41 revealed that auditors reviewed all (209) Human Resources staff complaints investigated from 2022 to 2024 which involved staff misbehavior at work.

The top complaint concerns among auditors:



Allegations coworkers created a hostile work environment (29, or 14%) Miscellaneous inappropriate workplace behavior, such as swearing or discussing inappropriate (but not necessarily sexual) topics (29, or 14%) Sexual harassment (16, or 8%) Inappropriate interactions with patients, ranging from giving them gifts to threatening them (14, or 7%) Or performance issues (e.g., not doing security checks or responding to requests for help) (14, or 7%)

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Jamie Reavis, a former Mental Health Technician spoke to KSHB 41 on her daily fear of sexual assault while working at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

The legislative audit reported additional findings when staff appeared drunk at work, staff intoxicated while driving a patient in a work vehicle, and staff members visiting other staff members for sexual favors, resulting in individuals sexually assaulting them.

Auditors report management took disciplinary actions in those cases, but did not believe it was appropriate for them to address the issue.

Additional documents obtained by KSHB 41 reports hospital management investigates complaints timely, but investigations often result in negative effects against complainants.

Dale Messing/KSHB Osawatomie State Hospital sign.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa asked Jackson if she filed a complaint, if there would be fear of losing her job.

"Definitely," Jackson responded.

Auditors reviewed 30 investigations but did not find sufficient evidence management retaliated against complainants but investigations resulted in negative consequences for complainants opposed to accused staff.

Documents also revealed the Osawatomie State Hospital didn't always provide enough documentation to demonstrate they thoroughly investigate allegations.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Katie Jackson reviewing Legislative Audit

Auditors had problems evaluating management's disciplinary actions because the state hospital does not maintain a database on employee discipline and could provide the documentation.

"When we would file complaints, they would go missing or it would stop with the supervisors," Jackson added.

KSHB 41 sat down with Laura Howard, Secretary for the Kansas Department for Disability and Aging Services, the agency overseeing operations at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

"I think it starts at the top in terms of leadership," Howard said.

Dale Messing/KSHB Laura Howard directly oversees the department responsible for the Osawatomie State Hospital.

Secretary Howard says the hospital's Superintendent Ashley Byram comes from the ground level and can empathize with the patients in her previews experience at the hospital.

"I think they've done very effectively is being present," she said. "They're not sitting off in the administration building. They're going to, you know, the patient. On a regular basis, I mean, they're being present themselves. That's both symbolic in the sense, of what it says to the staff that leadership, you know, cares about what's going on in the units."

Secretary Howard mentioned how the hospital has meetings to discuss issues brought up from staff.

Dale Messing/KSHB KDADS Secretary Laura Howard and KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa

KSHB 41 asked Secretary Howard if she would be involved in the process, listening to staff needs.

She responded, "Superintendent Byram was clearly having those conversations. My Deputy Secretary Scott Bruner, who's Deputy Secretary of State Hospitals, and my Commissioner Mike Dixon also are out of the hospital on a regular basis...they tend to be on the ground more frequently than I do."

In Superintendent Byram's official response to the audit, she wrote "...management prioritizes professional boundaries and encourages staff to speak up about safety risks or concerns."

Stating she's committed to creating greater staff engagement, encouraging the chain of command, and Human Resources processes.

Dale Messing/KSHB Security and Fire Department at Osawatomie State Hospital.

"We're doing those things and we'll continue to to do those things as we. You know, as we continue to listen and learn to our staff and to the community," added Howard.

Katie Jackson is no longer working at the Osawatomie State Hospital. She pursued a career in nursing after obtaining her degree.

When looking back on her time working at the state hospital, she says the patients made it worth it.

"I didn't want to work there for their HR. I didn't want to work there for the politics," she said. "I truly believe in what they do."

KSHB Kansas Capitol

The audit was requested by five Kansas legislators: Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall (R- District 6), Sen. Caryn Tyson (R- District 12), Rep. Carrie Barth (R- District. 5), Rep. Fred Gardner (R- District 9) and former Sen. Molly Baumgardner (R- District 37).

Rep. Gardner was on the only Kansas legislator willing to interview with KSHB 41.

Tyson told KSHB 41 the Osawatomie State Hospital is an important issue but did not have time.

KSHB 41 later reached out in an email seeking an interview and did not receive a response.

If you're a current or former employee at Osawatomie State Hospital, KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa would like to hear your voice. To contact Ryan, send him an email at ryan.gamboa@kshb.com.

To review the entire KLPA audit at OSH, click here.