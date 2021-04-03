Outdoor Farmers Market in City Market brings sense of normalcy to vendors, shoppers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday kicked off the first day of the outdoor Farmers Market at the City Market in Kansas City, Missouri.

For Jessica Logsdon, of Pink Pony Farms, this meant seeing and speaking with customers for the first time in months.

“It feels really good to be here and people seem excited to kind of be getting back to normal,” she said.

Pink Pony Farms is an urban farm located in the Historic Northeast, about two miles from the Farmers Market.

“It’s a good time to start supporting local because we want them to be here when we need them,” Logsdon said.

This season the booths are spaced out, and both vendors and shoppers will be required to wear face coverings.

During the beginning of the pandemic last spring, vendors were only allowed to sell produce, plants and prepared meals under the guidelines of the state of emergency declaration.

This season there are no such limitations.

“Even though we are having to wear a mask, you’re outside interacting with farmers,” Joanna Mouming said. “It’s one of the most real parts of life we can feel right now.”

Mouming owns Joanna’s Premium Tonic Syrups. This is her first season as a vendor in Kansas City.

“It’s a great way to talk about the food with the people who make it, which is really fun about being in a farmer’s market. It’s really about discovery. Things you might not discover,” Mouming said.