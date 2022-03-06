Over 150 heart statues on display in Kansas City in 'Parade of Hearts'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heart statues marked with "KC" are being displayed around the Kansas City area this week to support tourism, local businesses, early childcare and education as well as those impacted by COVID-19.

The Parade of Hearts is setting up more than 150 of these statues across Kansas City.

Local artists submitted their work in hopes of being selected to showcase their art on one of the statues.

From a tribute to the jazz district, to the love of barbecue, you can see all kinds of art representing Kansas City culture on the hearts.

On Monday, the organization will announce the location of the hearts, and later this week, release an app where people can get incentives at certain locations where they are displayed.

It will run for the next few months and in June, the hearts will be auctioned off.

The Parade of Hearts will support the University of Kansas Health System's efforts to help COVID patients with long-term effects on their hearts, and Mid America Regional Council, which is working to reopen early childc

Minority owned business grants through AltCap and locally owned hospitality and tourism business grants through the Visit KC Foundation will also benefit from the project.

Each artist will receive a $2,000 stipend for their work.