Over 3,000 runners give back to Children's Mercy at Hospital Hill Run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over 3,000 runners are giving back to Children's Mercy Saturday morning by joining the annual Hospital Hill Run in Kansas City, Missouri.

A portion of the entry fee and all fund-raising efforts from participants will go towards the I Love Children's Mercy Fund, which supports medical treatments, care and research.

"It's amazing how much Children's Mercy does and touches so many people throughout the city," Lisa Drake with the Hospital Hill Run said.

Drake says the Hospital Hill Run has raised over $22,000 dollars for Children's Mercy this year.

The 2022 run marks the 49th year the race has taken place.

Runners have the option of taking part in the half-marathon, 10K or 5K.

Drake said the course will bring runners near several iconic Kansas City locations, including the Nelson-Atkins Art Museum.

The course is set to stay open for a total of around three-and-a-half hours Saturday morning.