Over 300 firefighters climb 110 stories in KC to remember 9/11, raise money for SAFE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over 300 firefighters from eight states gathered in Kansas City Sunday to complete a 110-story climb to honor the 343 firefighters lost on 9/11.

“This is just a way to respect those guys that came before us and just bring honor to them and remember them every year we can,” said Topeka firefighter Bryce Carpenter.

The 13th annual memorial stair climb also marked Carpenter's eighth time participating in the event.

“It gets hot and sweaty,” he said. “It’s an honor doing this every year.”

All proceeds from Sunday’s climb benefited the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment (SAFE) organization.

“It hits the heart as an American. As a firefighter, it’s difficult to see when those buildings fall — we have our brothers in there,” said Josh O’Dell, first-year participant and Harrisonville firefighter.

Each participant wore a lanyard around their neck with the name and photo of a fallen firefighter.

Nathan Stevens, of the Independence Fire Department, has climbed with the same photo each year.

“They are not going to know it,” Stevens said of those born after the attacks. “There are people on the fire department right now that weren’t even alive when that happened, so it’s just a good memory for them and good reminder of them.”

For more information about the Kansas City 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb, visit www.kansascitystairclimb.com [kansascitystairclimb.com].

—