Over 70 'suspicious' letters containing white powder sent to Kansas officials as of Saturday

Posted at 11:32 AM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 12:32:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of "suspicious" letters containing white powder delivered to Kansas legislators and officials more than doubled from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

The number of suspicious letters increased from 30 reported letters by 4 p.m. Friday, to 70 reported letters as of Saturday morning.

Law enforcement is currently focused on safely collecting and testing the evidence in the case, according to the KBI.

Multiple police and fire departments responded to reports of the mail on Friday.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach was one of the law enforcement officials to receive a letter containing the white powder.

The KBI will be providing updates to the case on Facebook.

