Over a dozen gather for motorcade to honor Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over a dozen community members gathered Saturday along East Jackson Drive in Independence to show their support as the motorcade for fallen Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans passed by.

— JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) September 18, 2021

The motorcade from Centerpoint Medical Center to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, started shortly before 2:15 p.m.

Around 30 motorcycles were part of the motorcade.