Public to pay respects to Independence Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public will have a chance to pay their respects to fallen Independence Police Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans on Saturday.

Doctors at Centerpoint Medical Center plan to complete an organ donation procedure Saturday morning, after which Madrid-Evans' body will be transported from the hospital to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Depending on how long the procedure takes, the motorcade to transport Madrid-Evans downtown could start as early at 11 a.m. Saturday.

While there will be no formal procession during this transport, the public will have a chance to pay their respects to Madrid-Evans as the motorcade passes.

The motorcade will take Jackson Drive south from the hospital to Little Blue Parkway, where the motorcade will turn south before heading west on Interstate 70 toward downtown Kansas City.

The city says the public can park in vacant lots along E. Jackson Drive between E. 39th Street S. and S. Little Blue Parkway. The city says members of the public can also park in the parking lot of G.E.H.A.

Madrid-Evans died late Wednesday night after falling victim to gunfire during an incident in an Independence neighborhood.

Funeral plans are still pending.