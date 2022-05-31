Overland Park announces 3 business grant programs using America Rescue Plan funds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park announced three new grant programs Tuesday for small businesses or hotels using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Two of the grant programs, which will be administered by the Community Capital Fund of Kansas City, Missouri , will help mitigate the impact of employee loss during the COVID-19 pandemic or to meet ongoing economic needs for businesses with fewer than 250 employees and less than $2 million in annual revenue..

The third grant program has been established to help Overland Park-area hotels.

Awards of up to $50,000 are available through the three programs — which will provide special consideration to minority-, women- or disadvantaged-owned businesses as well as businesses that provide goods and services to low-to-moderate income residents.

“Overland Park small businesses are a driving force behind our community’s strong neighborhoods, infrastructure, and of course, economic growth,” Mayor Curt Skoog said in a statement. “Using this federal funding to support these businesses is key to Overland Park’s continued success through the pandemic.”

The city conducted listening sessions in January to gather community input about the needs that should be targeted with federal funding.

The Community Capital Fund, which previously administered the Overland Park Small Business Recovery Program using money from the CARES Act, designed the programs based off the information from those sessions.

“As the pandemic has evolved, so have the issues facing Overland Park’s small business community,” Community Capital Fund Executive Director Phyllis Hardwick said in a statement. “Community Capital Fund is proud to continue our support of the City of Overland Park and their desire to get these dollars into the hands of local business owners.”

The Impacted Industries Fund will provide grants to “businesses operating in industries that experienced employee loss during the pandemic.”

Those industries include “utilities, management of companies, information, education services, mining, quarrying, oil and gas extraction, accommodation and food services, and creative industries,” according to a release from the city.

The Small Business Rescue Fund is available to businesses or nonprofits in need of help “for payroll, off-setting economic losses, childcare support for employees, business improvement needs, and training and hiring needs.”

Finally, the Hotel Fund will provide assistance for locally owned hotels in Overland Park to alleviate “the unique, ongoing challenges of the hotel industry.”

Applications are now open for the trio of grant programs.