Overland Park announces pilot glass-recycling program for apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ripple Glass has entered into a yearlong agreement with the city of Overland Park for a pilot program to recycle glass at six apartment complexes.

Residents were provided with a tote bag for glass collection and Ripple Glass will place recycling bins in the parking lot or garage at these complexes:

Promontory, West 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue;

Glenwood Garden, West 93rd Terrace and Glenwood Street;

Whispering Hills, West 124th Street and Antioch Road;

Santa Fe Towers, Santa Fe Drive and Valley View Drive;

The Royale at City Place, West 113th Street and West 113th Terrace;

The Residences at Galleria, West 112th Street and Outlook Street.

The city said the program’s goal is to make recycling available to “people who may not be offered recycling opportunities.”

The program runs through Dec. 31, 2023.