Overland Park City Council to discuss future of former Incred-A-Bowl space

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park City Council will decide Monday night on the future of the former Incred-A-Bowl property on West 151st Street and Antioch Road.

The long-empty former bowling alley would be converted into an event center, retail space, gym, and restaurant.

The proposal also comes with changes to the parking lot configuration.

This deals with previously approved medical buildings the owner wants to add to the site too.

Kristi Uenishi has lived right behind the space for 19 years.

KSHB 41 News staff Overland Park resident Kristi Uenishi

"I want the property improved and not be the eyesore that it's been for the last 10 years," Uenishi said.

Residents say they have long been frustrated with the condition of the empty Incred-A-Bowl building.

"We want a newer one, (something) cleaner, to make this area busier," John Nguyen said.

KSHB 41 News staff John Nguyen

Nguyen owns Beauty Nails & Wax on the strip next to the former bowling alley.

"We want to know more about what is going on here and what could happen next to my store at least," he said.

He and others welcome a makeover to this space.

"What his history has been is, he starts something and then just leaves it trash everywhere," Uenishi said.

KSHB 41 learned between 2017 and 2019, code inspectors opened seven cases against the building’s owner for violations like having a semi-cab parked on the property overnight, letting debris and fencing pile up, not enclosing the dumpsters and not filling potholes in the parking lot.

All of the code violation cases against the property are now closed and resolved, according to city records.

A group named NMS LLC purchased the building in 2015.

Records show Dr. Paramjeet Sabharwal runs NMS, which operates MISH Hospital and Clinics in Lenexa.

We called him and visited the building where he works for a comment on Monday, but were told he was in surgery.

Residents just hope that the prettier picture that's promised is what's delivered.

"What I really want the City Council to do is just let him improve the property, but with restrictions," Uenishi said.

