Overland Park City Council votes to remove breed-specific dog ban in city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council voted on Monday night to remove a ban on pit bulls in the city.
In a 9 to 1 vote, the council voted to pass an ordinance which includes the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, the American Straffordshire Terrier and the American Pit Bull Terrier.
It also includes dogs which have the appearance and characteristics similar to three breeds.
In early September, a committee in the council first approved an ordinance which made way for the changes on voted on Monday.