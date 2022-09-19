Overland Park council to consider nuisance party regulation aimed at short-term rentals

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Leaders in Overland Park, Kansas, will vote Monday night on the first proposal to come out of a review of short-term rentals.

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog promised to review the city’s policies after Sharell Holloman was killed during a party at a home rented on a short-term basis in March.

The proposal up for a vote Monday creates a “nuisance party” ordinance. It defines a nuisance party as a gathering of five or more people who violate one of 13 rules like being too loud, shooting fireworks or firearms, blocking the road and neighboring driveways, supplying alcohol to minors and more.

If a party meets the “nuisance” criteria, the police can shut it down. The police can issue citations to the property owner, the renter, and even to the attendees if they don’t leave when officers first tell them to. Fines can be as much as $500.

The ordinance would apply to all properties in the city, not just short-term rentals. Overland Park based its ordinance from a similar law in Columbia, Missouri.

Across the metro, cities like Kansas City, Independence and Liberty in Missouri, and Lenexa, Merriam and Roeland Park in Kansas, require property owners to register their properties with the city before using them as short-term rentals. Overland Park continues to review options for registration or licensing.

Leawood, Kansas, requires a minimum stay of 30 nights for any rental property, effectively banning short-term rentals.

Kansas City, Missouri, is currently conducting an audit of its policies. City staff expect to present the results of the audit in November.

Overland Park conducted a survey over the summer. Nearly 90% of respondents said they support a nuisance party ordinance.

Popular shorter-term rental platform, Airbnb, announced changes to its rules last month. It now bans open-invite parties, places limits on the number of guests and will suspend or ban users who violate the rules.

The Overland Park city council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday at city hall at 8500 Santa Fe Drive.