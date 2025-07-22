Overland Park declares former Incred-A-Bowl building unsafe, schedules hearing for October

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Overland Park's planning department declared the former Incred-A-Bowl building unsafe. A posting on the building warns of dangerous conditions.

Overland Park declares former Incred-A-Bowl building unsafe, hearing in October

Charlie Keegan/KSHB A notice tells people not to enter the former Incred-A-Bowl building near 151st Street and Antioch in Overland Park, Kan.

“This Structure Is Declared Unsafe For Human Occupancy or Use. It Is Unlawful For Any Person To Use or Occupy This Building after June 30, 2025,” the posting says.

In a memo from the department to the city council, city staff writes that they discovered structural problems with the building during an inspection in June.

“At the inspection, it was discovered that structural modifications to the roof system had occurred without proper design, permit, or inspection. The building was posted as dangerous for human occupancy,” Leslie Karr wrote.

Karr, who is the director of planning and development services, goes on to write that crews raised the ceiling by removing or changing structural beams without a permit. New columns to support the roof were incorrectly installed, she wrote.

At Monday’s city council meeting, leaders set an October 6 deadline for the owner to correct the problems. If the owner doesn’t make repairs by that date, the city will do the repairs itself or tear the building down - at the expense of the owner.

City staff informed the council that the owner told them Monday he’s working with a structural engineer to address the issues. The owner did not return KSHB 41 News’ call.

The building has been a focal point since the bowling alley closed in 2015; it changed owners that same year.

Last year, the city granted the owner permission to turn part of the 60,000 square foot space into an event center.

Beastified Gym, a fitness center, currently occupies the western part of the building and remains open despite the roof issues.

The unsafe ruling halted progress on a bocce ball center under construction in the building.

Three other code cases are working their way through the city’s municipal court system. All are set for a hearing on August 13. The violations include unapproved outdoor storage and beginning other projects without a permit.

“It’s ugly and now we know it’s dangerous,” said Kristi Uenishi.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Kristi Uenishi stands outside the former Incred-A-Bowl building which backs up to her home in Overland Park, Kan.

She lives behind the building and has tracked its code compliance issues over the years.

“The most frustrating thing is every time I think we’re moving in the right direction, we take three steps back,” she explained - admitting she’s considering moving from her home of 20 years because of the issue.

Bob Ring owns the Rosati's Pizza restaurant in the same shopping mall at 151st Street and Antioch Road. He’s surprised the city hasn’t taken action as serious as this before.

“It’s been there so long and so vacant, that people don’t even think about it anymore,” he said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Bob Ring runs Rosati's Pizza in Overland Park, Kan.

In 2023, the city granted the owner permission to build medical offices on empty land he owns north of the Incred-A-Bowl building. He has not begun that construction, and now the property is listed for sale.

