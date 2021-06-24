Overland Park discus thrower feeling confident for U.S. Olympic Trials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday is a big day for Kansas City native Mason Finley who hopes to return to the Olympic stage throwing discus.

Finley will compete at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday.

Finley won the 2016 Olympic discus trials. After getting the experience of his first Olympics in Rio, he's ready to be back and hoping to leave with a gold medal.

Finley's strategy for the trials is simple.

"I’m going to go in there relaxed, execute my movements and I’m pretty confident that will get the job done," Finley said.

Finley spent the last year training and working out at home during the pandemic. He's excited to be back competing.

"I went and practiced in the stadium Tuesday, and it’s a brand new stadium that they built for the world championships next year and it just got me jazzed," Finley said.

Finley and other athletes are required to get regular COVID-19 tests while in Eugene.

He spends about two and a half hours a day training, compared to the usual four or five. He doesn't want to wear down his body, saying quality of his throws matters much more now than quantity.

"I feel good, the coach and I have talked, and this meet isn’t about getting the furthest throw of your career you know, it’s really just executing movements and making the team so you can go and do your thing at the Olympics," Finley said.

Finley's wife and family are making the trip to Eugene to watch him compete. He's excited to get the chance he's been waiting for with them rooting him on from the stands.

"I just want to give a shout out to all my friends and family in Kansas City that couldn’t make it out here, thanks for all the support throughout this year in the last two years," Finley said. "I’m ready to go get 'em."