Overland Park family drives through western Kansas dust storm to get home

Jaclyn Liberator // Traveling from Denver back home to Overland Park
Posted at 5:07 PM, Dec 15, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family driving back home to Overland Park, Kansas, from Denver, Colorado, experienced Wednesday's severe weather first hand.

Jaclyn Liberator and her family drove through a major dust storm in western Kansas that ended up closing Interstate 70 from the Kansas and Colorado border all the way to Russell, Kansas.

In a video posted to Twitter, the family can be heard saying "this is like a tornado" when describing the dust storm.

The video shows just how low the visibility was in western Kansas along I-70.

"Visibility was extremely low. There was one point depending on which car was in front of us..like we couldn't even see it was a flat bed truck, and we couldn't even see it was pulling the flatbed we saw only 10 feet of the flatbed so basically 10 to 20 feet in front of us," Liberator told KSHB 41 News.

