Overland Park family speaks on importance, necessity of ADHD medication amid nationwide shortage

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Healthcare providers and thousands of Americans are facing the consequences of a nationwide ADHD stimulant shortage.

Kansas City-area pediatrician Dr. Kristen Stuppy says the shortage is caused in part by prescriptions increasing during the pandemic.

More people were diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder while working and learning from home, and some telehealth companies marketed medication as a way to overcome difficulty staying on task, creating an influx of new patients.

“And then there is [the] trickle-down effect of — any of the prescriptions that aren’t filled, people are substituting with other things and those things then become short,” Stuppy said.

Sophie Didier, 22, says her ADHD feels like frustration.

“I don’t manage my time very well. There’s also an impulsivity aspect of it, so decision-making is not always well thought-out," she said. "Paying attention is really hard — I space out all the time if I haven’t taken my meds that day."

Missing her dosage can lead to long-term consequences, especially when it comes to academics and personal safety. Because of this, she and her three siblings who also have ADHD stay on top of their medications daily.

Although, it has become difficult at times due to the ongoing shortage.

“Knowing kids aren’t going to get the help they need to function properly is the worst thing,” said father Bryan Didier. “We have prescriptions that we have run three or four different pharmacies to get the medication at the right time.”

Stuppy advises people to stay on top of their supply by filling prescriptions as soon as possible. Waiting until the last dosage could lead to missing the medication altogether.

“It’s frustrating when you need to get your medication filled and you can’t get it filled," Sophie Didier said. "You can compare it to if a diabetic can’t get their insulin, right? You need it to function in your day-to-day life."

